Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Fair and beautiful Nollywood starlet, Blessing Ofoegbu, has turned a Street Girl.

This she did in a movie titled; STREET GIRL I LOVE. Produced by Power House Films Production.

The movie was directed by Ken Steve Anuka, while its associate producer is Collins Sahara Nwa.

In the movie, Blessing played the character of Bellasconi. The ghetto girl that every body want because of her confidence, courage and beauty.

Although the production team are still on set doing what they know how to do best, Ms. Ofoegbu has this to say about her Street Girl role.

“It was a very challenging role, but I put in my very best into it and loved every bit of the outcome,” she gushed.

Speaking on her plans for the rest part of 2019, Ms Ofoegbu said: “Well, let me be specific now. Thank God for my career. My moves in the industry are getting bigger.

No regrets at all because in life we are bound to make mistakes. The ability for us to learn from that mistake and move boldly is what matters. Our mistakes help to build us.

For the rest part of 2019, I plan is to be more focused and hardworking in my life and career.