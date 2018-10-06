Actress Abimbola Ogunnowo weds today

ALLI, Mutiat

Actress cum beauty expert, Abimbola Ogunnowo will today walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend of over 11 years, Okiki Afolayan who is a reputable filmmaker in the entertainment industry at the Time Square event centre, Ikeja.

The duo who once went their separate ways for 3years has officially called it quit to spinsterhood and bachelorhood respectively. On how they reunited back after three years of separation; the now light skinned actress disclosed in a recent interview ‘A friend of mine, Tunde Anjola called me for a job around Magodo area of Lagos state where Afeez Owo was directing it and Okiki saw me again. He said this babe, where have you been all these while, we got talking, he invited me for a chat and I was with him the following day and we decided to reunite, the rest is now history, we are now Mr. and Mrs. Afolayan.

The elaborate wedding is expected to attract the crème de crème in the entertainment industry and top society big shots as guests will be thrilled to musical performances by Boye Best and Fuji superstar, Alhaji Sule Alao Malaika.