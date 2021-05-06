Actors Aki and PawPaw announce plans to return back movie or TV series

They were the childhood sweethearts of Nollywood and an absolute delight to always see on the big screen.

Actors Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedezie popularly known as Aki and Pawpaw are ready to return to the big screen as an acting duo and their fans are super excited about the news.

The Nollywood icons have announced that they will be coming back to the screen after many fans asked that they return.

Osita first gave the hint when he threw the challenge at Chinedu on his Instagram page telling how proud he is to see their old clips on the screen and how fans are falling in love with them all over again.

A lot of fans have taken to social media to rejoice over the news and are super excited to see them back on the screen creating magic together.