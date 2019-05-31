Actor places generational curses fraudsters using his pictures

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Mofe Duncan, Nollywood actor has placed a generational curse on all the people who have been using his name to commit internet fraud.

Mofe Duncan who was visibly angry at the rate at which his photo has been used to commit fraud wrote on his twitter page that placed the generational curses on the people involved in the act extending it to their family.

He twitted, “listen, those of you using my image and name to collect money and break hearts, I place a generational curse on your head. You are using my sweat and blood to cause havoc and spoil my good name.

‘’my God will punish you, the prayers of my mother will hunt you, your children would never know peace, your daughters would be raped and your sons would be stabbed or shot.

You are hurting innocent people, I have had to calm a woman down who was suicidal because she sent her savings to a guy pretending to be who is not. I do not blame these women, I do not judge them, I blame each impostor out there using celebrities to collect money.

The money would never solve your problem. Sickness shall plague your household and those you cherish would die violently. I have had enough of this and this is the last time I will attend to this topic of impostors’’.

Mofe Duncan is not the first celebrity to be calling out people who have used their photos to commit online fraud.

From Ruggedman to Runtown and Mike Ezurounye, these celebrities have had their fair share of Internet fraudsters defrauding foreigners of their hard earned cash via online romance.