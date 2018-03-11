Actor Kenneth Okonkwo to contest Enugu guber

Ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 general elections, Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has thrown his hat into the ring for the position of Enugu State governor.

The ‘Living In Bondage’ star declared his ambition over the weekend under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu with the immediate past governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, in attendance.

“I just declared my intention to contest for the Governorship candidate of APC in Enugu State,” Okonkwo who is also a lawyer, announced on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“It was heartwarming to receive the blessings of the immediate past Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Gov Sullivan Chime. To God be the glory.”

Adding to his intention to run for the office of the governor of Enugu State, Okonkwo also wrote: “It’s time for Nollywood to produce an Executive to fulfill our Nollywood dreams.

Mutiat Alli