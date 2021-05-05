Actor, Baba Ijesha risks life imprisonment over child molestation

James Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha, a disgraced Nigerian star, will be charged in court and could face life in jail.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, said in a statement that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued legal advice on Tuesday that a prima facie case against Olarenwaju had been disclosed.

It was recommended he should be charged under the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. “James is to be tried under section 135 – indecent treatment of a child- punishable by seven years imprisonment; section 137 – defilement of a child – punishable by life imprisonment; section 261- sexual assault by penetration – punishable by life imprisonment; section 262- attempted sexual assault by penetration – punishable by 14 years imprisonment and section 263 – sexual assault- punishable by three years imprisonment.

While the state would ensure James’ rights as enshrined in the constitution are upheld, the Ministry of Justice would not relent in its efforts at ensuring that whoever sexually abuses any resident of Lagos is speedily brought to book.”

His case was transferred to the DPP on April 30.