A social crusader and public affairs analyst, Carl Umegboro, has admonished the members of the 9th National Assembly to demonstrate statesmanship while discharging legislative functions in the interests of the suffering masses in the country.

Umegboro in a statement to newsmen in Abuja, on the expectations of Nigerians from the 9th National Assembly, emphasised that lawmakers must discharge their duties with a high sense of patriotism, objectivity and responsibility, adding that they will no longer be measured by the number of bills passed, but the impact on the lives of the masses.

“In fact, lawmakers should first and foremost, review forthwith the outrageous monthly-running costs of N13.5 million and other sundry allowances to reduce the burden on the economy for a boost in capital expenditures.

“As distinguished senators and honourable members, let the term budget-padding vamoose eternally from their psyche. This is time for objective engagements with the executive arm for significant achievements and not for selfish interests or show of power.

“Again, the present lawmakers should avoid paying lip service to public interests as their predecessors did, that even when President Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo waived some entitlements on account of economic recession in the country, lawmakers retained all the jumbo allowances and still attempted to pad the budget.

“Essentially, the Electoral Act which President Buhari declined assent few months prior to the election should be reviewed accordingly for re-presentation, unlike previously, when it was hurriedly put together for selfish reasons.

“To be specific, the electoral system should be upgraded to a complete digital voting system as is done in many countries of the world for credible and cost- reflective elections,” Umegboro said.

Also, he enjoined Senate President Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to ensure that cordial relations exist between the legislative and executive arms with productive engagements and dialogue.