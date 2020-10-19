 Activist, Segalink withdraws from #EndSARS protest, gives reasons

19th October 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
Social activist, Segun ‘Sega’ Awosanya (@Segalink), has withdrawn from the #EndSARS protest after campaign against police brutality.

Segalink, who mainstreamed the campaign against police brutality in 2017 and has been at the forefront of the protest, said it has been hijacked for other purposes.

Daily Times gathered that in a tweet, he said, “All efforts to talk sense into the arrowheads, who are mostly abroad and the few in their high estates have proven abortive. I believe everyone is matured enough to face the consequences of their actions.”

He added in an interview: “Staging coordinated attacks on prominent reform advocates and then using a credible advocacy’s campaign to raise funds through an unregistered NGO, threatening the integrity of our nation and gunning for youth insurrection in the name of #EndSARS. Is this even sane?”

