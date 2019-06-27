Samuel Luka, Bauchi

ActionAid Nigeria and Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) both non-governmental organizations donated foodstuffs, blankets, toiletries and mosquito nets to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rindebin community of Bauchi state.

Donating the items on behalf of the organizations, Head of Programme, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs. Suwaiba Jibrin, said their attention was drawn to the condition of the IDPs by media reports that uncovered that the settlers were starving due to lack of adequate food.

She said that they were able to confirm the reports and decided to help the IDPs, particularly the women and children, adding that their findings revealed that the IDPs lacked basic amenities such as food and medicines, hence the need to come to their aid.

In her remarks, Executive Director of FAWOYDI, Mrs. Maryam Garba, explained that items donated by the two organisations include, 70 bags of rice, 70 bags of millet and 70 bags of guinea corn.

Others were 70 bags of wheat, gallons of groundnut and palm oil, 100 pieces of blankets, mats, mosquito nets, kettles and toiletries.

Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Alhaji Bala Makujji, who is the leader, thanked the two organizations for their gesture.

He said that apart from food, they were in dire need of health facilities, shelter and schools for their children.

Makujji said they migrated to the place (Rindebin) one and a half years ago after being sacked from their villages in northern Borno by insurgents.