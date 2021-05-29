Acting has done a lot of positive things for me, but… Jaiye Kuti

For Nollywood star actress, Oluwakemi Jaiyeola Kuti, is an actress that has a lot of advantages and for her, choosing acting as a career has been the best decision of her life.

Though the sexy actress also stated in this exclusive chat with Ajibade Alabi in her cossy office at Yaba that acting also has its own disadvantage, as one cannot live with one’s privacy.

“Acting I must confess is being very good to me, apart from the doors it’s opened for endorsement, it also makes people to recognize and give you a deserve respect.

There was a time I went to bank for an important transaction and I have little time to spend since I still need to be in a location at a fixed time. The moment I got inside the hall of the bank you need to see how people were calling me not to be on queue.

Not quite long, one of the senior staff of the bank just shouted, “Oh see who our customer is, please come to my office and do your transactions”. Other people are also calling me, so you need to know how I felt that day.

But in another way round, you could also be annoyed at times for been an actress.

There was a time I went to the market to buy foodstuff, the moment one of the market woman spotted me she shouted. “ Haaaaa, bawo leyin seburu beyen. Ika niyin o(why are you so wicked. You are very bad o).

She was reacting to a movie where I played a wicked role, forgetting that we only play the role of the character we are given and not necessarily our character. So it was two way side of the coins” Jaiyeola stated.

Jaiyeola Kuti is one actress who hardly celebrate her husband, Lanre Kuti, but she is been doing it of late then one will begin to wonder what brings about this change of stance.

“Hamm… May be I have to do that.

My husband is someone who doesn’t like paparazzi but I just feel I should celebrate him for his wonderful love and caring” Jaiye Kuti has been ambassador to many companies especially land properties and food company she can’t but give God the glory for all these.

‘That I am an ambassador for, many companies is not by my own making but God and I return all the glory to him.’

Listening to Jaiye Kuti speaking, you will think she is a born again Christian. “I don’t understand what you mean by been born again.

All I know is I serve God and He has been so good to me, a lot still yet to happen though I would do a Cinema this year. I would have done it last year but for the obvious reasons of COVID-19.

It had to be postponed till this year and presently I am on it. You know I told you sometimes ago that I love cinemas.

She also speaks on marriage issue in movie industry where divorce is order of the day.

“You guys always get me amused whenever you tag divorce with Nollywood.

Tell me is there any profession that doesn’t experience divorce? Or are you telling me you don’t have a case of divorce in the media industry.

Let’s not dwell on that issue abeg. I am not holding forth for any marriage that is not working or crashed one.

For me, my husband encourages me to go into entertainment, but he is a very quiet man, he owns this hotel we are now.

But he doesn’t want to be known, my husband could be in this hotel and you will never get to know him, but so many people want to know who my husband is.

They want to know who the husband of this beautiful actress is. So it is me that will know how to balance the home front with my job.

We have been married for over 20 years yet it seems like yesterday because we understand one another. But not all of us actress know how to manage both. Though we have some of us who manage it.”

Back on her acting profession, Jaiye believes she is yet to get to her peak! “ I am doing wonderfully well but I believe I can still do more.