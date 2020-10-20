Act on EndSARS protesters’ demands, group urges Gov’t

Philip Clement, Abuja

The federal government have been urged to listen to the #EndSARS protesters, and ensure that peace and justice prevail and act on their demands.

The group called #FixPolitics intiative, which is a research-based citizens collective, made up of Nigerians across various demographic groups and professional endeavours, also called on the federal and state governments to stop endangering the lives of peaceful #EndSARS protesters and grant their demands urgently.

It made the call in a statement issued , and signed by its 103 Work Study Group members.

“We are in strong support for calls to end the wanton maiming, killing and inhuman activities being perpetrated by wolves in sheep’s clothing in the Nigeria Police Force.

READ ALSO: Lagos declares 24-hour curfew

“We therefore call on the President Commander-in-Chief to build trust with the protesters by acting on the immediate measures they have demanded,” the statement read.

It also read, “As it is known the world over, an injustice to one is an injustice to all. The #FixPolitics Initiative will continue to use its platform to fight for the just cause of the masses through legitimate dialogue and peaceful means.

“The police must secure the lives and properties of Nigerians, especially the young ones who comprise the majority of our population.

”Federal and state governments, along with the law enforcement agencies, should also endeavour to distinguish between violence orchestrated by elements outside of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.”

The statement added, “Towards this, #FixPolitics urges the government to reform and position the police force for the changing needs of Nigeria in the 21st century.”

Daily Times reports that the group also called for a total and holistic re-orientation of the Nigerian Police Force, urging the Federal Government to use its machinery to ensure the protection of the lives of Nigerians.