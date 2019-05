A’Court reinstates Sen. Nwaoboshi as Senator -elect for Delta North

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja this morning reinstated Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the senator-elect for Delta North senatorial election held on February 23.

The Federal High court in Abuja had in April this year nullified Nwaoboshi election and declared Hon Ned Nwoko as the winner of the election.

The Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of Federal High Court and struck out Nwoko suit for being statute barred at the time it was filed.