The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has reacted to the impeachment of Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba by the State House of Assembly.

The NBA in a statement on Monday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kunle Edun, said: ‘any action to be taken by the interested parties should be guided by dictates of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the need to adhere to the Rule of Law. parties ‘

Police recover N10m from kidnap gang, arrest 81 suspects

Recall that on Monday morning, Edward Onoja was sworn in as Governor Yahaya Bello’s new Deputy Governor of Kogi State after taken his oath of office.

The statement reads, “Available information indicates that the Honorable Chief Judge of Kogi State in the exercise of his constitutional powers and pursuant to a Resolution of the Kogi State House of Assembly, constituted a 7 man panel, chaired by Mr. John Baiyeshea, SAN, to investigate the allegations of misconduct against the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

“The said Investigation Panel has since submitted its report to the Kogi State House of Assembly, finding the Deputy Governor not guilty and cleared him of all the allegations made against him.

“The Nigerian Bar Association views these events with great concerns and urges all parties to exercise great caution.

“Any action to be taken by the interested parties should be guided by dictates of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the need to adhere to the Rule of law. Parties concerned should also avoid any act that may pose a threat to the peace and security of Kogi State.”