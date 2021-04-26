ACF mourns Sardauna’s daughter, Kano Emir’s mother

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed sadness over the death of the daughter of late Premier of Northern region, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmadu-Bello.

The Forum also expressed sadness on the death of Hajiya Maryam Ado-Bayero, mother of the Emirs of Kano and Bichi.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, described the death of the two women as a great loss to the region.

The ACF discribed late Aishatu as a historical figure cherished all over the region.

“She was a strong pillar of the family, Sokoto State and the north. As a historical figure, she was cherished all over the north,” it added.

The deceased was the widow of late Marafan Sokoto, Ahmed Danbaba.

She left behind five children among whom are the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba and Asmau, the wife of Sarkin Sudan, Shehu Malami.

The Forum also described late Hajiya Maryam Ado-Bayero as “an unusual woman who had the blessing of being the mother of two reigning Emirs.”

It prayed for the repose of their souls and fortitude to their families to bear the loss.