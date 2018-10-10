Account for N2bn you misappropriated, Agerzua tells Akume

Special Adviser to Benue State Governor on Media and ICT, Tahav Agerzua, yesterday accused Senator George Akume of diverting N2 billion from the state coffers while serving as governor to prosecute his senate ambition.

Mr. Agerzua also accused the former Benue governor of arrogating to himself powers of a god saying his fight against Governor Ortom was for selfish reasons and not because the Governor has not actually performed.

Akume had in an interview with newsmen at his resident in Makurdi alleged that over N500 billion has been realised by the state during Ortom’s stay in office but he could not use the funds to even pay salary.

He again apologized on behalf of the Benue people for bringing Ortom to governed them saying he performed below expectations.

But reacting Agerzua said Senator Akume took the money that was not appropriated with which he contested for the Senate president in two thousand and seven and lost.

He said the two billion naira saga was a tip of the iceberg in his tenure as governor which was reputed to have been riddled with massive corruption.

According to him, Akume had enjoyed many privileges from people of Benue who voted him as governor for two terms and senator three times such that he ought to respect every Benue citizen.

“Akume’s criticism of governor Samuel Ortom has nothing to do with performance but everything to do with Ortom’s subservience and subjugation to his whims and caprices.

“It has become a trend for Nigerian godfathers to suffocate their god children for failing to be totally slavish to them. This is unfortunate of godfathers who arrogate themselves as gods like it happened in Lagos state,” he added.

He also said unfortunately for Akume he failed to achieve the same selfish dreams for Ortom in like manner.

He advised that for failing to appreciate the privileges Benue people have given to the senator they should withdraw their support for him so that he will come back to his senses.