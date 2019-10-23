Multiple accidents in the early hours of Wednesday has occurred at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, claiming lives of motorists and others.

Vanguard reports that an eyewitness, Remilekun Abiola, said the accident involving five vehicles, occurred about 8 am during the early morning downpour at Otedola Bridge, out ward Lagos to Berger.

Though, the immediate and remote cause of the accident could not be ascertained at press time, but eyewitness attributed over speeding and sloppy nature of the road by Otedola Bridge, coupled with the heavy rainfall which affected visibility of motorists.

