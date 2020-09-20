ACCI sets to hold 15th Abuja international trade fair

Philip Clement, Abuja

As part of efforts to set Nigeria’s economy on the part of recovery, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has concluded plans to hold the 15th edition of the Abuja international trade fair.

In a statement by Latifat Opoola, Media officer of the ACCI, the event is billed to hold at the Abuja Trade & Convention Centre from October 22 to November 2, 2020 with the theme “Trade and Commerce Beyond Borders”

According to her, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, this year’s event will only showcase indoor and virtual exhibitions, to make room for a controlled environment that will ensure social distancing.

The statement reads: “Over the years, Abuja International Trade Fair has been an amazing trade platform for international and domestic industry professionals, leading brands and SMEs to come together to transact, share market insights, cutting edge technology and expertise in an interactive environment.



“This year’s event will provide a platform for sharing of trade, investment and market opportunity as well as information. It will also help buyers, investors and traders to foster business relationships.



“Over 500 exhibitors from within and outside Nigeria in all sectors of the economy including Agricultural sector, Manufacturing, Mining, Electricity, Oil and Gas, Tourism, Textile, Transport, Telecommunications, Financial and the Service sectors are expected with be participating at the Fair.



“Also an average attendance of 100,000 visitors from both Nigeria and from over 150 countries including United Kingdom, USA, UAE, India, Malasyia, and China are expected to participate both physically and virtually, at the Fair.



“Other countries expected to participate are Saudi Arabia, Ghana, South Africa, amongst others,”

The ACCI added that with a team of trade professionals, a conducive trading atmosphere is guaranteed for exhibitors, which will enhance businesses.