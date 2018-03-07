Access Bank’s Womenpreneur supports 2,200 women

The Womenpreneur business workshop, a flagship training of the W Academy under the Access Bank’s W Initiative, has provided skills support to 2,200 women in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.This is coming on the heels of Season 2 of the transformation workshop, which held recently in Abuja and Port Harcourt for 350 female entrepreneurs.
Since its introduction, more than 2,200 business women across six states of the country have benefitted from the workshop with testimonials around increase in their business networks and improved business models in spite of the economic constraints. The women have also enjoyed hand holding opportunities and access to markets provided by the bank
Speaking on the purpose of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop, the Group Head, Product Sales of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ope Wemi-Jones said Access Bank has continued to drive women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.
“Since 2006, the bank has continued in its commitment to help women overcome the cultural and financial barriers toward harnessing their potentials both as women and business owners one woman at a time,” she added.
According to Wemi-Jones, the Womenpreneur Business Workshop is intended to educate and enlighten Nigerian women on the fundamentals in business which would eventually help them attain their full potentials.The Womenpreneur business workshop was designed to address the lack of access to entrepreneurial skills, finance, networking and management skills which are the key barriers to women’s economic inclusion.The objective is to provide a discounted and practical capacity building program that would expose female business owners to the nation’s economic reality as well as help them simplify processes and sharpen the requisite skills needed to grow their businesses.
This first of its kind workshop is highly discounted and targeted at small and medium scaled women entrepreneurs. It is believed that Access Bank’s commitment to inspire, connect and empower women would continue to contribute to the growth of SME’s in Nigeria with its resultant economic benefits.
