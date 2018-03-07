Access Bank’s Womenpreneur supports 2,200 women

The Womenpreneur business workshop, a flagship training of the W Academy under the Access Bank’s W Initiative, has provided skills support to 2,200 women in Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.

This is coming on the heels of Season 2 of the transformation workshop, which held recently in Abuja and Port Harcourt for 350 female entrepreneurs

Since its introduction, more than 2,200 business women across six states of the country have benefitted from the workshop with testimonials around increase in their business networks and improved business models in spite of the economic constraints. The women have also enjoyed hand holding opportunities and access to markets provided by the bank

Speaking on the purpose of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop, the Group Head, Product Sales of Access Bank Plc, Mrs. Ope Wemi-Jones said Access Bank has continued to drive women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria.

“Since 2006, the bank has continued in its commitment to help women overcome the cultural and financial barriers toward harnessing their potentials both as women and business owners one woman at a time,” she added.