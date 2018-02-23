Access Bank wins Euromoney’s best commercial banking capabilities award

Access Bank Plc has emerged winner of the best ‘Commercial Banking Capabilities’ award by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication.The prestigious award was presented to Herbert Wigwe, the Bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2018, which held at the Landmark in Marylebone, London on Thursday.

The Awards are the most prestigious in the growing area of wealth management and cover over 60 countries each year, as well as global and regional awards.Euromoney in its recently released results of the annual Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey noted that Access Bank’s Commercial Banking Capabilitiesshowed significant improvement within the past year.

The Award is given to honour firms that have proven to be leading providers of exceptional commercial banking services and have also shown outstanding contribution to the banking sector.The annual Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers to the world’s wealthy.

The survey provides a qualitative review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.The Commercial Banking category refers to the expertise the bank has, to fulfil the business needs of clients and commitment to providing liquidity in all market conditions.

Also, such firm would have shown leadership in developing and integrating technology into its sales and business operations.Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Wigwe said, “This recognition highlights our commitment and dedication to serving our customers innovatively and putting them at the forefront of our business.

We want to say a big thank you to our customers for entrusting us with their businesses and we look forward to our continued partnerships in years to come.We provide bespoke services tailored to meet the needs of this segment including building a socially responsible business portfolio. This award is in recognition of our regional expertise as we continue to work towards being Africa’s gateway to the world.”

Wigwe assured that the bank will sustain this growth momentumwhile noting that the award is an honour for not just him but the entire workforce of Access Bank Plc and most especially, the commercial banking team.This is just the beginning of greater things to come for our Bank,” he said.