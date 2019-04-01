Accept the verdict of Kano people, Info Commissioner tells PDP

The Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Kano state, Malam Muhammad Garba has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the recently concluded governorship election in the state Abba Kabir to accept the will of Kano people who chose the incumbent Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as their governor for a second time.



The Commissioner therefore asked the PDP to accept defeat in good faith, rather than causing acrimony and spreading bitterness.



In a press statement signed by the Commissioner himself and made available to Daily Times, Malam Garba said that the PDP and its candidate are yet to advance any concrete argument to discredit the election rated as most peaceful, saying that ‘’their attempt to heat up the polity and create unnecessary tension through their unguarded utterances days before, during and after the election failed and are now blaming the APC for their failure.’’



His statement was in reaction to an interview Abba Kabir granted a national newspaper in Abuja, challenging the result of supplementary election that returned Ganduje as Governor.



He said that the results from the March 9 governorship election show how the PDP was involved in over voting and thumb printing by its agents which was later uncovered and so the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had conducted supplementary election in some polling units in 28 local government areas of the state.



‘’We have documented evidence on how their agents engaged in over voting, vote buying, vote stuffing, intimidation and harassment of innocent voters. There are some places where if you have to vote, it has to be for the PDP,’’ the statement adds.



He pointed out that the claim that the rerun election was marred by violence, maiming and killing of innocent people also could not hold water as up till this moment, there is no documented evidence to that effect but pictures posted by their paid agents on social media platforms taken from ethnic and religious crises that occurred in other parts of the country while some where events that occurred in other countries.



The commissioner assured the people of Kano state that the second tenure of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will be better than his first term as he is out to consolidate on his past achievements, saying that his victory was a reflection of his performance in the last four years.