Academy mobilises stakeholders to tackle drug, substance abuse

By Kasara Chukwuma, Lagos

Concerned about the wide spread abuse of drugs and other substances in the country, particularly among the youth, the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm) says it is mobilising stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector to tackle the menace.

Addressing journalists in Lagos during a press briefing on its forthcoming symposium on drug abuse, Chairman, NAPharm Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse, Dr. Lolu Ojo, said the menace of drug abuse needs to be checked, otherwise, it would impair all the efforts being made to put the nation on a higher political and economic pedestal.

Ojo stated that “as a frontline stakeholder in this matter, the academy has decided to mobilise all pharmaceutical professional, trade and regulatory groups to come together and assist government efforts designed to eliminate the scourge from the society.

“Drug/substance abuse is a self-destructive indulgence that leads to significant problems or distress. It has suddenly assumed an alarming proportion among youth in Nigeria and could get worse if care is not taken .We must do something now to stem the tide before it brings calamity on our society.”

According to Ojo, the theme of the symposium which will be held at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja is: “Sustainable approach to eradication of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria,” while the Chief Executive Officer of Global Initiative on Substance Abuse, Dr. Martins Agwogie is the keynote speaker.

Ojo noted that the symposium which will witness a panel discussion from major stakeholders in the health sector will have the wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari as the special guest of honour.

He said NApharm is poised to bring all stakeholders together to dialogue on the problem of drug and substance abuse in the country and proffer a lasting solution to the menace.

“Together, we plan to do more work on the root cause and analysis of drug abuse, and provide information to government on remedies as it affects each age group.

“We also wish to collaborate with the federal government’s Presidential Advisory Committee for Elimination of Drug Abuse, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the police, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), schools, youth groups and other relevant interest groups to ensure that this scourge is eliminated from our society,” Ojo said.

In his remarks at the briefing, President, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said pharmacists as custodians of drugs, were worried about the menace of drug abuse, urging his colleagues to ensure that drugs were not abused and misused.

Ohuabunwa however, identified social pressure and uncoordinated drug distribution channel such as open drug market as factors triggering drug abuse and urged the government to close the open drug market by setting up a controlled regulated channel to effectively tackle the problem.

Also speaking, a Professor of Pharmacy from the University of Lagos, Prof. Cecilia Igwilo, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) Bill into law.

The academic said presidential assent to the bill would address the increasing challenges of drug abuse and misuse in Nigeria by ensuring stricter regulation and enforcement by the PCN on erring pharmacists and pharmaceutical industries.