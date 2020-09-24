AC Milan’s Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

24th September 2020
Add Comment
by Olamide Francis
AC Milan's Ibrahimovic tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club disclosed on Thursday, Daily Times gathered.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the swab performed for today’s match, Milan-Bodo/Glimt,” the Serie A side said.

“We have informed the competent health authorities and the player was promptly placed in-home quarantine.

“All the other swabs carried out on the team group were negative.

AFP

READ ALSO: Arsenal sign Alex Runarsson as Martinez replacement

You may also like

About the author

Olamide Francis

View all posts

Leave a Comment