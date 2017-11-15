Water shortage imminent in FCT as water pipe bursts

The FCT Water Board has said that there has been a major burst on a pipeline carrying water from the Lower Usuma Dam to Tank One which distributes water to strategic areas of the city.

This explains the very low water pressure that parts of the city have been experiencing for some time now.

The FCT Administration as a result has said that water supply to some parts of the territory would be disrupted to make room for the repair of the ruptured pipe which occurred around the green area near Yakubu Gowon Barrack, Asokoro District, Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engineer Umar Gambo Jibrin, who briefed newsmen after inspecting the site of the burst pipe, said all relevant technical crew are on ground to carry out the necessary repair works on the damaged pipe.

He, however, said residents of some parts Barracks, Garki I & II, parts of Asokoro, Nyanya and Karu Districts, will experience disruption of water supply between today and Saturday, November 18, 2017.

The monitoring unit of the FCT Water Board made this discovery while on trouble shooting surveillance of the reason for the low water pressure reported in some parts of the city.

He assured that normal water supply would however be restored as soon as the repair works have been completed.

The FCT Administration regrets the inconveniences this disruption may cause and therefore, advised residents of the affected areas to store enough water that would last them through this period.