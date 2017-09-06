Tricycle operators bemoan ‘harassment’, high charges by FCT VIO

The Abuja Tricycle Riders Association (ATRA) popularly known as Keke operators, have cried out against alleged incessant harassment and heavy levies imposed on them by Directorate of Road Traffic Services, otherwise known as Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO), in the Federal Capital Territory.

Chairman of the Tricycle operators otherwise called Keke NAPEP, Alhassan Haskie, decried that his association on daily basis suffer untold hardship in the hands of VIO officials for unfounded offences.

He added that often than not, most riders when arrested by VIO are charged fifty thousand naira per alleged offence.

He spoke during a visit to the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), where the association literally cried before the council chairman, Abdullahi Adamu Candido, to quickly intervene.

Haskie, who claimed ignorance of designated route for their operations, noted that even at that offences labelled on them are too meager to warrant heavy charges imposed.

He however disclosed that the association has over three thousand members cut across the six Area Council of the FCT.

In his response, AMAC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu Candido, noted that the Keke operators are important to the council.

He however urged them to always obey traffic policies in the nation’s capital.

He therefore assured them that the Council will intervene by interfacing with the FCTA officials on how to resolve the issues affecting them.