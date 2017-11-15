Transport unions pledge support to FCTA

Contrary to the rumour making the round on the possibility of the coalition of transportation unions across the Federal Capital Territory embarking on mass strike, in protest to the mass arrest of unpainted taxis the unions,

the unions have debunked the rumour, thereby throwing their weight behind the FCTA and agreeing to its policies to sanitise the system.

The unions stated this at a meeting which held at the Transportation Secretariat of the FCT last Friday.

The unions that attended the meeting included all licenced taxi operators in the Federal Capital Territory – PAT Nigeria Limited RETEAN Nigeria Ltd, SECDAA Nigeria Ltd, NURTW Nigeria Ltd, NARTO Nigeria Ltd and RETEIN Nigeria Ltd.

The meeting which was summoned by the Secretary of the Transport Secretariat, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, was meant to discuss various issues regarding their operation particularly the unsigned fliers circulating among taxi operators, urging them to embark on demonstration.

The meeting fashioned new vista in checking excessiveness of all unregistered vehicles operating within the FCT metropolis.

All the Operators present was positive on the need to bringing illegality to its holt, thereby disassociating themselves with the circular and urged their members to go about their normal business.

The Transportation Secretariat therefore urged all licenced Taxi operators in the FCT to go about their normal business as adequate security has been put on ground to guarantee their safety.

The secretariat also enjoined all residents to disregard such circular as it is the handiwork of some mischief makers in the society.

Meanwhile, the secretariat has also held a meeting convened by the Transportation Secretariat to deliberate on the concerns by the Coalition of FCT Association of Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Operators and Dealers on the issue of routes approved by the secretariat for the Tricycle operators and other issues related to Tricycle operation in the territory.

The Abuja Times recalls that the FCT Administration under the former minister of the FCT, Senator Bala Mohammed, had banned the operation of motorcycles and tricycles within the city centres to avoid unwarranted crashes and loss of lives.

The meeting was well attended by the Transportation Secretariat Directorate, representatives of the Ministerial Joint Task Force officials of ACTRIMO and their consultants.

Rising from the two hours meeting, the Secretariat through its Secretary, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, appreciated the support of the organisation to the FCT Administration in the time past and noted that such support is still needed and should continue.

Comrade Opeifa noted that Government has no immediate plan to ban tricycle operation in the territory but operators must operate within the specified areas approved for them by the Administration, just it said that the meeting had resolved that Abuja Transportation Master Plan must be respected by all operators.

He said that the Secretariat enjoined the Directorate of Road Traffic Services, the Ministerial Joint Task force and other enforcement agencies to continue to strictly enforce the laws, regulations and policies on restriction of Tricycles in some roads in FCT.

His words: “Government is open to further discussions with the leadership of the organisation on areas where there is compelling need of demand for tricycle services by residents and government will from time to time review the requests from the residents/organisations.

The secretariat will improve on the ongoing registration processes of all tricycle operators in the territory and will continue to make it more transparent.

Government agrees that documentation will be in the interest of both the organisation and the government”.

Opeifa however advised the organisation to create a cordial relationship with the enforcement agencies and the secretariat for hitch-free operation.

He accepted to facilitate the organisation’s request for a courtesy visit to the FCT Minister.