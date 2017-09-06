Stakeholders laud FCTA over business-friendly environment

It was a cascade of commendations as participants at the 6th Gwagwalada Trade Fair took time to laud Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for creating a good environment for their businesses to thrive.

For instance, Events Manager of Temporal Global Affairs, Mr. Simon Alo, said the purpose of trade fairs was to move markets closer to consumers from the direct source.

Alo, who is coordinator of the Gwagwalada Trade Fair, remarked that the one month fair would enable customers have access to products as originally produced from companies—and at cheap rate too.

A participant at the fair, Mr. Ifeanyi Chibueze, who is Managing Director, Blessed Udy Ventures, told The Abuja Times that he is happier this year compared to last year. According to Chibueze, he has sold more than he initially envisaged.

On his part, General Manager, Owodelola Ventures, Alhaja Fatima Ali, who came from Lagos, expressed satisfaction with her sales volume, saying she had sold enough of her kitchen utensils even as she pleaded for additional days for the fair.

Alhaji Aminu from Kano State, who deals in textiles materials, commended the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, for making this year’s trade fair a huge success, adding that he was impressed with the patronage this year.

Another participant, Bello Abdulhamid from Kaduna State, who specialises in Romanian jewelry and eye glasses, lauded Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Obama, for contributing to the success of the fair. On sales, he stated that patronage was rising but asked for additional days for some workers to be paid salaries, which could translate to greater sales.

Also speaking, a native doctor, who trades on ‘wonderful’ powder and perfumes, Alhaji Yusuf Dan-Plateau, thanked the FCT Minister and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for encouraging local products, saying the policy has yielded positive dividends.

Dan-Plateau called on the Minister to assist in the same manner next year so that Nigerians can have products direct from source at lower price.

Dr. Nasiru Dan Baba, who came from Niger Republic, commended the Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Obama, and described him as ”a man of the people that knows how to do the right thing at the right time.”