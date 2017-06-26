Popular clergyman challenges Igbos to use their intellect

Popular Catholic priest in Anambra State, Rev. (Fr) Emmanuel Obimma, has challenged Ndigbo to fight for divine right on their knees. Rev (Fr) Obimma spoke penultimate week while holding a prayer session at Building Material International Market Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The cleric said Igbos inherited greatness from God and are blessed by God, urging them to use their intellect employed during the Nigerian Biafran civil war to survive to emancipate themselves now.

Asking them to return back to their God, Father Obimma challenged them to follow the divine principles so that they will get results to their needs.

Quoting third John verse two, the cleric said “as a Christian, there must be evidence of God’s blessing. Abinitio, God created you to prosper. God created you to be a mega achiever. Pray for the Igbo renaissance again”.

Lamenting the marginalization of Ndigbo in Nigeria, the cleric questioned the abandonment of the Second Niger Bridge project by the Federal Government but asserted that no matter the amount of deprivation , Igbos were destined to be great.

“Christ was made poor for you to become rich. Cry no more. If you do what you suppose to do, God will do His own part,” he said. The priest took time to pray for the prosperity of the traders in the market.

Speaking shortly after the session, the President of the Market, Jude Nwankwo, said they had to invite the man of God to pray for them because of the way things are in the country and in the world in general.

He said, “ we noticed a lot of hardship. A lot of people come to beg now because of hardship. There is sickness, poverty all over. And then most importantly, we need peace in the market. So, we decided to bring the Ebube Monso to pray for us.

We believe that wherever there is peace, love and unity, there will be progress. With the prayer, all these problems would be wiped away. And the result would impact on the state and even the country”.

Continuing, the President said “God has been using this man of God to do wonders, so we decided to bring him. And as you can see, God has used him to bless us. You can see how happy the people are dancing, jubilating and praising God. Some even told me to close the market for the day, so that they keep on praising God”.

He was optimistic that with the prayer session, a lot of things testimonies of God’s blessings and business boom will start rolling in , saying that the spiritual exercise has ushered in peace as those who have never turned up in their gathering were around.

“God has started working, all the camps in the market came together. People who have never come to our meeting and prayer, came and everybody was happy.

The prayer session was a carnival of sort even as neighboring markets thronged the arena.