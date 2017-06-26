Obiano urges youths to acquire new skills

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has urged youths in the state to key into new opportunities which his administration offers to acquire skills as a means of personal development and route to gainful employment.

Obiano made this call recently at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Awka, the state capital, during the 2017 Diocesan World Youth Day.

The governor, represented by his wife, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, advised the youths to take advantage of government’s sponsored skills acquisition and training programmes, adding that white-collar job is no longer enough for the rising youth population.

He advised the youths to resist temptation’s temptation and stand for what is good for your sake and for the good, Obiano pointed out that his government is tackling unemployment issues by providing automatic employment to physically challenged persons and also training those ones who are keen to learn new skills, The Governor said.

He assured that the prevailing peace and stability in the state is being sustained with steadfast commitment to the maintenance of the safety of lives and property of Ndi Anambra.

Speaking later with the youths, wife of the Governor explained how supportive her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), has been to Obiano’s administration, stating that over 2500 persons benefitted from the various trainings and empowerment programmes in various skills.

She urged the youths to brace for the challenges ahead by working hard to achieve their dreams and to be prayerful as true Christians. The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of award to the governor as the Most Youth Friendly Governor.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka