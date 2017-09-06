NGO educates women, children on ‘digital’ addiction

An Abuja based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), De-Virtuous Women International, said it has sensitised women and children on the effects of digital addiction.

The Coordinator of the NGO, Mrs. Jona Olatunji, made the disclosure during one day seminar programme to mark the second year edition of the organisation with the theme, “Raising Godly and Successful children”.

She noted that children need to cut down the hours they used in their digital gadgets and social media.

She said: “For our children to be raised to get godly and successful, addiction to digital activities must be checkmated, tutored, and monitor, in order for them to have much ideas that will enable them face challenges in the nearest future.

“Also, parents must do their best to curb this menace among about children”.

Furthermore, Mrs. Olatunji stated that the theme, “Raising Godly and Successful children, “has come at the right time when our society is in a dire need of such of training to empower parents, coach them and their wards on how to raise their children in this pollinated world.

“The De – Virtuous women discovered that most children have good backgrounds but our children go out to world and mixed up with various children.

“We need to refine them by giving them spiritual background, taking their education serious.

“The NGO has also empowered them physical for diversification, packaged them to become entrepreneurs so as to face any challenging in life “, Olatunji added.

On his part, Mr. Ehimehe Akere, a Public Relation Analyst, who spoke on ” Breaking the Circle of Digital Addiction in the family,” noted that most parents focus on their children career more that building characters.

“The devil targets the minds of our kids and corrupt them with digital additions on social media.

“Parents need to control the usage of digital technology on their children at any point because the devil has impacted on our children more than the word of God,” he explained.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Advanced Management Academy, Peter Oyeneye, who spoke on “Getting set for Success,” said attaining success involves prudence, diligence, spiritual growth, starting early, avoiding distractions, studying educational books and avoiding procrastination.

“Children success must be found in Christ. To enable our kids to get success, parents should ensure children acquire of skills acquisition for better success.”

Not left out, the Principal, Peniel Academy Kubwa, Olajumoke Ojo, who delivered a talk on “Basic Moral Lesson for successful life,” charged that “we must instill good values, respect, kindness, truth, persistence and child development for children.

“Parents must be models for their children, apologise and share their personal experience,” she said.

Meanwhile, a legal practitioner and a participant, Mrs. Onyinye Nwoke, averred that the seminar was an eye opener to her and others because it has helped them checkmate their wards and their lapses as parents, and was really an empowering platform.

The highlight of the well packaged seminar included exciting drama, songs, and skills acquisition among others.