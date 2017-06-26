New Police CP solicits stakeholders’ support in crime combat

The new Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. Garba Umar, has solicited the support and cooperation of people of the state to sustain the sane security environment in the state.

Umar, who assumed office in Awka on Wednesday, joined the force in 1990 and last served as a police commissioner in Bauchi State. He replaced the former CP, Sam Okaula, who proceeded on retirement having clocked the mandatory age of 60 years.

While paying tribute to the outgone Okaula, the new police boss pledged to sustain and build upon the existing security in the state. “I am receiving the baton from a gallant officer who has carved a niche for himself in the history of crime fighting in the state.

“It is our hope that we shall not only maintain the standard he set, but also improve on it. “The good people of Anambra deserve their right to peace and tranquillity and it is our foremost calling as Police officers to ensure that no threat undermines the quality of life the people enjoy.”

Umar pledged loyalty to Gov. Willie Obiano as the state Chief security officer, and promised not to abuse the trust reposed in him and officers in the command by the Inspector-General of Police.

He said that the three cardinal policy thrust of the Inspector-General of Police which are Change Begins with Me, Bail is free and Zero tolerance to Corruption would form the bedrock of his leadership.

Earlier, Okaula in a short speech, described the new police commissioner as a `seasoned officer’ and urged the people to enable him to succeed. He said he was glad to have served the force and had to bow out when the time was ripe.

Alphonsus Nweze, Awka