Kuje residents laud FCTA over road sweeping

Residents of the Kuje Area Council of the FCT have commended the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over daily sweeping of the major roads in the council.

A cross section of residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Sunday in Kuje, called for the extension of the exercise to other areas in the council.

Mr. Sule Musa, a resident said the sweeping of Kuje-Gwagwalada road was a welcome development, but called on the authority to extend the exercise to the evacuation of refuse.

Musa said the daily cleaning had helped in ensuring clean environment as well as reduced the spread of malaria and other related diseases.

“With the regular sweeping, the environment is becoming cleaner, the drainage system is also being cleared and if this is sustained, Kuje will be a better place to live.

“My only concern is that, enough is not being done in the area of refuse evacuation, we have refuse dumps across the council and these have not been evacuated for years.

“My appeal to the relevant authorities is to look into the possibilities of evacuating refuse regularly to further ensure a clean environment,” he said.

Mrs Mabel Bawa, another resident corroborated Musa’s claim and called for the extension of the exercise to inner parts of the council, saying it was not enough to only clean major roads.

She acknowledged that the exercise had addressed the problem of pollution on major roads, especially the daily clearing of used polythene bags.

Bawa said it had also tackled the menace of flooding due to drainage blocking.

“If the cleanliness is extended to other areas in the council, residents will be happy,” she said.

Mr Gambo Magaji, another resident, advocated the return of environmental health inspection officers to enforce cleanliness among residents.