Intrigues as FCT labour unions kick against appointment of perm sec

The recent appointment permanent secretary for the FCT may have unsettled organised labour in the Federal Capital Territory as the FCT Joint Unions Action Committee has condemned the administrative misdemeanor, insisting that appointment distorts Order 1 of 2004.

The FCT Joint Unions Action Committee in a press briefing expressed disbelief on the continued flaunting the law that established the FCT by the Heads of the Civil Service of the Federation.

We are here today to address you on the burning issue of posting of Permanent Secretary to Federal Capital Territory Administration by the Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

However, it behooves on us as first line benefactors not just to add our voices to the stream of comments, but to state unequivocally that henceforth, the right thing must be done in the administrative structures of the Federal Capital Territory Administration in line with extant laws,” the congress said.

According to the Chairman of the union, Comrade Titus Okoro, the Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (MFCT), gave birth to Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) via Order 1 of 2004. In summary, the Dissolution Order 1 of 2004 simply states that “the administrative and bureaucratic structure established and referred to as the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory is hereby abolished with effect from December 31, 2004.

That there shall be established for the Federal Capital Territory, the Office of the Chief of Staff to the Minister. The Chief of Staff shall be appointed by the Minister, and shall enjoy the conditions of service applicable to a Special Assistant in the Office of the President. That the Chief of Staff shall perform the functions that a Secretary to the Government of a State customarily performs in relation to that state,” the group said.

The union stated that it is instructive to note that in the exercise of the powers conferred on Mr. President by Section 299 and 302 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, and Sections 14 and 18(b) of the Federal Capital Territory Act Cap F6 Laws of Nigeria 2004 and other powers enabling Mr. President in that behalf, and with the intention to ensure the prompt, effective and efficient administration of, and delivery of services to the residents in the Federal Capital Territory, the Dissolution of Order 1 was gazetted in 2005, during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The union advised that the invocation of relevant sections of the law establishing the Federal Capital Territory Administration in 2004 is to show that the FCT Joint Unions Action Committee is not out to witch-hunt an innocent individual who is imposed on the workers as Permanent Secretary, but to preserve and protect the institution called FCT Administration.

Furthermore, the union said: “We equally took this step in order to safeguard our future as career civil servants and that of generations unborn. It is our conviction that if this administrative lacuna is not bridged now, the future and immediate consequences of ignoring the Dissolution Order1 can best be imagined.

It is disheartening when Head of Service of the Federation posts a junior officer to oversee the affairs of very Senior Directors in the FCT Administration. In our considered views, it is absolutely anti-progressive. We therefore as organised body vehemently kick against the posting of a Permanent Secretary to FCT Administration by the Service.

The union also revealed that it had ab initio planned to stage a peaceful protest immediately after the retirement of the immediate past FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, but after consultations with stakeholders and other union leaders, decided to approach it the civil way.

While we welcome our brand new Permanent Secretary to FCT Administration, we want to use this medium to drawn the attention of Head of Service of the Federal to the Dissolution Order 1 of 2004, which in practical terms abolishes the office of a Permanent Secretary in the FCT Administration, as a quasi-state of the Federation. If the Head of Service is still feigning ignorance of the law, then today’s press conference will serve as an eye opener because we trust that the calibre of media organisations represented here are capable of convening the message to their doorsteps.

We also call on the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to use his good office to impress on President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to revert to the Dissolution Order for effective administrative structures. We are also using this medium to call on the National

Assembly to pass into law the FCT Civil Service Commission and other Bills that will enhance effective administration as applicable in other states of the Federation since the 1999 constitution recognises the FCT as one of the states.

We, however, pledge as obedient servants to work with the new Permanent Secretary, Mr. Christian C. Ohaa, until the Service do the needful by complying with extant laws that establishes the Federal Capital Territory Administration,” the union added.

Also speaking, Mr. Korede Matilukuro, the Coordinating Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, FCTA/FCDA chapter, said that the issue had been ongoing, adding that it was already before the National Assembly.

Matilukuro said that the union’s grievance was from the fact that senior directors in the FCTA were not giving opportunities to become permanent secretaries.

We have some of the best and experienced hands in the directorate cadre in the FCTA, who from their wealth of experience can help speed up development in the FCT.

The FCTA is big enough to even have more than one permanent secretary thrown from our directors.

By the implementation of Order 1 and with adequate amendment, we can be sure that people who understand the terrain will help speed up the development of the FCT,’’ he said.

‎Matilukuro said that the union decided to act now so the issue could be addressed once and for all. He added that the union would continue to protest peacefully until the issue of posting external appointees as permanent secretary was resolved.