All-inclusive govt: FCT MPs parley with monarchs on legislative process

In a bid to foster inclusive governance for rapid grassroot development, members of the House of Representatives from the Federal Capital Territory have parleyed with graded monarchs in the territory.

Particularly, the FCT lawmakers, Zephaniah Jisalo and Angulu Dobi, extensively dialogued with all graded Chiefs of the various Chiefdoms in the nation’s capital on how to strengthen the budgetary process, as well as widening the scope of their inputs for economic structures.

This, they said, is key to effectively addressing the yearnings and aspirations of communities and people in the FCT.

This was brought to the front burner during a round-table organised by the Jisalo, who chairs House Committee on FCT Area Councils and Auxiliary Matters, held inside the conference room of AMAC Chairman, in Garki Area 10, last week.

Jisalo, while explaining the rationale behind the gathering, which he described as first of its kind, said it was aimed at encouraging openness and greater participation in government.

He urged to not hesitate to always bring up issues of serious concern to the collective well-being of people of FCT.

In his remarks, the Ona of Abaji, and Chairman, Council of Traditional Rulers in FCT, Alhaji Adamu Baba Yunusa, commended the lawmakers for the initiative, fashioned to further engage them in the discussions. He therefore reassured the lawmakers of their support and willingness to contribute their quota to governance.

Aside the Royal Fathers, others present at the meeting were three Area Council’s chairmen of Kuje, Bwari and AMAC.