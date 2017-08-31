My husband divorced me three times, victim tells Abuja court

A housewife, Fatima Larai Ndako, has told a Grade 1 Area Court sitting in Gwagwalada, Abuja, that her husband, Mustapha I. Suleiman, allegedly divorced her thrice but kept denying having done so.

Ndako, who filed a suit before the court to seek for dissolution of her five-year-old marriage with her husband, alleged that anytime there was a misunderstanding between them, her husband always sent her packing from his house as such she was not interested in the marriage anymore.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage.

The presiding judge, Musa Umar Angulu, said a man had the right to divorce his wife if he so wished as stated in the Qur’an 2 verse 229 or the wife may seek for dissolution of marriage on payment of compensation.

He therefore dissolved the marriage after the petitioner prayed the court to dissolve it and the respondent also told the court that he had no objection to the dissolution.

Pursuant to Qur’an 2 verse 229 and Qur’an 65 verse 1 and by the consent granted by the respondent to grant the prayer of the petitioner for dissolution of marriage, accordingly, the marriage between Fatima Larai Ndako and Mustapha I. Suleiman is hereby dissolved,” he said.

The judge ordered her to observe three months Idda in accordance with the provision of Qur’an 2 verse 228, and directed the court registrar to issue her certificate of divorce.

The Abuja Times learnt that the court had earlier ordered both parties to opt for an o