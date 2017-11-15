Group, UBEB unveil FCT first annual all schools essays/quiz contest

A group, `Petitkelven Concept’, in collaboration with FCT Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) has unveiled the first national all schools essays/quiz competition to motivate schools and students in the territory for academic excellence.

Mr. Chidi Chukwuma, the Coordinator of the group, said this at a news conference during the unveiling of the competition in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the competition will cut across the country and participating schools will compete at the regional stage.

He said successful candidates would proceed to the national level, which would be the ground finale, adding that the competition would be a weekly television reality show.

Also speaking, Mr. Mustapha Umaru, the Assistant Director, Humanities, UBEC commended the group, saying that more than 160 public schools in Abuja would be encouraged to participate in the competition.

Umaru said that though its public schools were yet to register for the competition, they would be directed immediately to register.

He said that it was time to strengthen the English Language which was the country’s lingua franca.

This he noted could be achieved through such competition.

The UBEC official said that both students and teachers would benefit from the competition, but however, said “a good number of our schools will participate depending on logistics’’.