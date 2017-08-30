Flood disaster: FCTA under pressure to repair roads

It was a baptism of fire as the newly appointed Permanent Secretary to Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr. Christian Ohaa, had a day after assumption of office was confronted with mass protest by residents of Lokogoma Estate on the recent menace of flood disaster that claimed several lives.

The Abuja Times can recall that the residents of the FCT and particularly the Lokogoma neighbourhood last week woke up with the sudden death of a man and his two kids killed by early morning flash flood.

Owing to this development, the FCT Administration was forced to promise the immediate and temporary repair of the roads leading to all the estates in Lokogoma, which its bad state had claimed lives.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary last week while addressing the protesters, said that arrangements had been made for immediate commencement of a temporary access road to Lokogoma Estate which would serve as a palliative measure to the current hardship and losses faced by residents.

According to Ohaa, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the entire Administration were seriously saddened by the incidence and have therefore directed the FCDA and relevant departments to quickly provide palliative measures to enable residents safely access their homes at all times.

The residents, under the aegis of Lokogoma District Residents’ Association, were at the Secretariat to express their displeasure over the demise of Mr. Kenneth Nwogu and his two children who tragically lost their lives to the unfortunate flash flood of August 17, 2017 in an attempt to drive through the gushing flood despite warnings.

In swift compliance, FCDA Director of Engineering, Engr. Ahmad Hadi, who led a strong delegation of top FCTA officials, including Directors of Departments of Development Control and Facility Management and Maintenance, as well as staff of Gilmor Contractors on inspection tour of the estate, urged the residents to patient, adding that the residents would be happy after they are through with the work.

Speaking to the media on his impression of the task, Engr. Hadi noted that huge work was required for a temporary access road, adding that they were willing to move into Lokogoma for infrastructure provision but however, 20 to 30 percent of property in Lokogoma was already sitting on right of ways, meaning that such structures would eventually have to go to make way for “full scale works” in line with the provision of the Abuja Master Plan.

When asked how soon Lokogoma residents would heave a sigh of relief from the challenge of access road into the estates, Engr. Hadi said: “We have already called in Gilmor Contractors to come and assess the condition of the road and come out with the best palliative we can have. And I am sure you will all be happy when we are done.

Hadi also called on residents of Lokogoma so stop blocking waterways by dumping refuse into them and blocking of drainage systems where they existed.

Speaking earlier during the protest, Chairman, Lokogoma District Residents’ Association, Mr. Joseph Nnorom, commended the Administration for initiating mass housing programme to solve housing problems of the people, adding that the “objective has been partially met” because the public came in and built estates.

Regretting the dearth of social amenities such as health facilities, pipe borne water and good road network at the estate, Nnorom called on the FCT Administration to quickly do the needful.

We are therefore demanding immediate provision of primary infrastructure for Lokogoma residents to reduce environmental hazards and also prevent avoidable fatalities in future,” he said.