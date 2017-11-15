FCT residents kick over poor sanitation of abattoirs

Resident of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have condemned the award given to newly appointed Secretary of the Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Hon Nzekwe Stanley Ifeanyichukwu, by the Nigeria veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) despite the poor state of abattoirs in the territory.

Reacting over the surprise award given to Ifeanyichukwu, given in Kano last week, group of meat sellers in Nyanya, a suburb of the FCT, has questioned the rationale behind the administration being given an award upon the failed promises from both the past and the present administration of the FCT.

In an interview with The Abuja Times, recently, Mr. Steven Madaki, said that the Agric secretariat has little or nothing to deserve award since the health situation of consumers of meat from FCT abattoirs are in danger.

According to him, many promises has been made and unattended, adding that part of these promises were made during the time of Senator Bala Mohammed and the former Minister of State, Mrs. Olajumoke.

“I have been a meat sellers for 12 years now and I have seen many Ministers come and go with same promises that never come to reality.

There was a time the administration offered the use of vehicles to convey fresh meat, the administration actually bought the vehicles which did not stay a while but could not see the light of the day.

We were also told of possible renovations of all the slaughter grounds but till today, nothing has happened,” Madaki said.

A farmer, Mr. Istifanus Ibrahim, added that the present administration has failed to help the popular farmers access the World Bank FADAMA projects, which the present administration has prayed for.

“So many of us are still waiting for the distribution of fertilizers from the administration as well as the grant.

What we heard was that some peasant farmers were selected for pilot stage of the FADAMA project, while some of them were also told to pay some amount of money to start.

And these people were selected at one part of the FCT as if people from other parts are not involved”.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Agric secretariat, has thanked the NVMA for the award which he stated will further motivate the administration to do more in the development of the Agricultural sector in its entirety.

He reiterated the readiness of the Administration to continue to implement the necessary policy framework that will ensure the realisation and revival of the Agricultural sector.

His words: “Our focus in the FCT Administration is to ensure that farmers get the much needed support both in the areas”.

On the employment of Veterinary Doctors, Hon Nzekwe said that it was not only aimed at providing gainful employment to youths but also aid in bridging the gap as it pertains to the huge demand for competent Veterinary Health services in the FCT.

He added that already the new doctors have undergone orientation and reorientation in line with the agenda of the present Administration predicated on dedication to duty and efficient service delivery.