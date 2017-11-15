FCT to prioritise Education system as NNPC annual quiz contest climax

The FCT Administration has vowed to prioritise education in its 2018 budget to ensure the proper education of residents and also to encourage adult education for mass literacy in years to come.

The Secretary of Education to FCT, Senator Isa mania, stated this during the occasion that marked the grand finale of the NNPC 2017 edition of National quiz competition for Nigerian schools.

Senator Maina, while speaking to The Abuja Times in an exclusive interview, noted that the FCT in doing everything possible to ensure that the territory becomes number one state in terms of education pursuit.

He said the FCT should be concentrating on major subjects which would encourage the development of science and technology. “We know that Nigeria is not in need of people in humanities.

And we also know that technology drives the development of any nation, so we should encourage the reintroduction of science subjects in all schools and the also to ensure the growth of information technology ICT knowledge in the FCT”.

Further speaking, the Education secretary, who represented the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, during the NNPC quiz competiton, said another area of concentration is the need for adult education which its programme has been ongoing in the education programme of the FCT.

This, he also said, should fight illiteracy in the FCT and indeed across the nation in as much as the FCT remains the nation’s capital and the eye with which the international community see Nigeria.

On the NNPC quiz competition, Senator Maina said that the FCT has won the competition twice and would be back to win it in the near future.

He said that the FCT has just allowed other to come close in 2017, adding that this does not mean it will not participate again in the next edition.