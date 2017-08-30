FCT Police nab 3 for stealing electric cables

The police in Gwarinpa Abuja have arrested three suspects for allegedly stealing electrical cables valued at N1.1 million from a building in Sahara Estate.

Police source said two people had stolen the cables over a period of time during which some of the stolen items were sold to one Abdullahi who resides at Mai Shayi area, near the estate, for N14,000.

The source said a worker at the building reported the theft at the police station.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, said some of the cables were recovered from the suspects.

He said the suspects had started the process of recycling some of the cables and sold some quantity as well.

Two young men went and stole electric cables from an estate in Gwarinpa. We have arrested them and recovered some of the wire from them while we also arrested the receiver. They will be prosecuted,” he said.