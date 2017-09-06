FCT minister condoles with family of late cameraman

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has consoled the family of Chief Cameraman of the FCT Administration, late Aliyu Yuguda Wakili, who died last week Tuesday.

The Minister, while expressing deep regret, stated that the FCT Administration received the news of his demise with a deep sense of loss and sorrow but with total submission to the will of Allah and described the deceased as one of the most dedicated staff.

He spoke during a condolence visit to wife of the deceased, Aishatu Aliyu Auta Wakili and family members in the late Wakili’s residence in Garki.

Bello said: “On behalf of the management and staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, I hereby express our condolence to you and the entire family members”.

The minister, represented by the FCTA Director of Information and Communications, Mrs. Stella Ojeme, during the visit prayed Allah “to forgive him and grant him Jannatul Firdausi and grant members of the family the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

Mrs. Aishatu Aliyu Auta Wakili, who responded with tears-laden voice, expressed gratitude to the Minister, FCTA Permanent Secretary and staff of the Administration, who she said have shown her family true love and care in the time of need.

She said: “His death has shown me the kind of person he is, and your office has shown me love.

“I never knew you were such a family. I have never seen this kind of response before; this is the first time.

“I am happy we still have people like you in this world, and I am sure you will not leave us alone.”

Late Aliyu Yuguda Wakili has since been buried according to Islamic rites.