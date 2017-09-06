FCT Fire Service lauds synergy with Police, other security agencies

The Director of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service Department, Mr. Femi Opetunsin, has emphasised the synergy between FCT Police Command and the Fire Service.

He also commended the good relationship between both bodies, urging that such should continue.

Opetunsin spoke when he met with police top brass at the FCT Command headquarters recently.

The director also spoke on how the police have been helping his department during fire outbreaks or emergencies.

According to him, once fire personnel drive into any traffic situation, the police always facilitate their easy passage. Besides, he said, the police help to protect the property of citizens once there is fire outbreak.

He said there is a national fire service code made in 2013, saying the regulation allows Fire Service to seal off any premises that refuses to comply with the Fire Service laws.

Opetunsin recalled that the police were always with them anytime a sealing-off of a building is on.

Also speaking, FCT Police Commissioner, Musa Kimo, described Fire Service as partners in progress and hoped the relationship heightens for the good of residents of the territory.

At the event, there was an exchange of gifts between officials of both bodies.