Experts meet in Abuja on diabetes, other non-communicable diseases

No less than 100 delegates will converge on Abuja today (August 23) and tomorrow to discuss and share ideas on how to reduce the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes in Nigeria.

A statement by Mrs. Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, in Abuja on Saturday, said the meeting is being organised by the Federal Ministry of Health, Strategies for Improving Diabetes Care in Nigeria and the World Diabetes Foundation.

Akinola quoted the Dr. Nnenna Ezeigwe, Director, (Non-Communicable Diseases), Federal Ministry of Health, as saying that Diabetes was one of the major public health challenges of the 21st century.

She said: “by bringing many key partners together, we hope to foster more cooperation and synergies between the people and projects fighting diabetes and other non-communicable diseases in Nigeria”.

She also said that the meeting would focus more on sharing experiences from the World Diabetes Foundation, which had been funding projects to improve diabetes prevention, awareness and care in Nigeria since 2008.

She said the delegates would deliberate on the status of the care of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, adding that they would also deliberate on strategies for realising the goal of Nigeria’s National Strategic Plan of Action on Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases.

