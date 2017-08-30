Bello orders FCTA to take stock of mass housing structures in Lokogoma

FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Mass Housing Department to undertake a comprehensive study of the infrastructural challenges in Lokogoma District.

Represented by the Director General of FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas Idris, Bello gave the directive during a condolence visit to the family of a woman who lost her husband and two children to flood in the area recently. He said the agencies should come up with a plan to tackle challenges including roads, bridges and drainages.

He urged residents of Lokogoma to remain calm and support the FCT Administration in its effort to find permanent solution to the issue of flood and other challenges in the area.

In his message to the family, Bello said he was deeply touched by the unfortunate incident.

The minister, who urged the family to remain strong in the face of the tragedy, prayed Almighty God to grant eternal rest to the victims and also give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Wife of the deceased, Mrs. Ijeoma Kenneth Nwoga, said the visit was soothing.

Mr. Kenneth Nkem Nwoga and two of his children died in the flood. He was driving the children – Prestige, 9, and Winner, 13, to summer school when their car was swept away by the flood.