Area councils must work together with FCTA to witness dev’t- Bappah

The Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat (ACSS) in the FCT, Mallam Adamu Abubakar Bappah, has said that for Area Councils in the territory to witness massive development, they must work together with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Bappah added that rural development and community development are things the rural populace are yearning for and such things are the amenities they need which include Education, Health, good pipe borne water, environmental sanitation and good roads.

He made this known during an interview with ACSS information Officers and NTA Channel 5 to mark the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, two years in office.

Bappah also disclosed that these are things that are paramount to these communities and the minister is passionate about them,

adding that they are working hand in hand with the Minister and the Area Councils Administration, stakeholders and the traditional rulers to ensure these amenities are provided, maintained and sustained to ensure they are used for many years to come.

The Secretary stated that on October 26, 2017, he embarked a tour to all the Area Councils and he has seen and heard their firsthand information of the problems they are facing which is lack of good drinking water and also the need for good roads for easy movement of the people in the communities.

He also paid homage visit to the traditional title holders in the local governments he visited and saw the problems on ground in both the rural communities, adding that those mentioned by the traditional rulers will all be presented in one paper to the Minister of the FCT.

Secretary also disclosed that his secretariat has embarked on sensitisation programme on prevention of flooding disaster through the Department of Chieftaincy Community Development (CCD).

He advised the communities to know their priorities and problems, and bring them forward through the leaders in the various communities.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Area Council Service Commission has said that his office has received petition from protesting Bwari Youth Development Union, who petitioned the minister over the appointment of Alhaji Ijakoro as a second class Chief in Bwari Area Council.