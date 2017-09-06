AMAC APC lauds NASS on tenement rate reversal

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has hailed the decisions of the House of Representative committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the reversal of earlier disbanded tenement rate by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Recall that the issue of tenement rate collection within the municipal has been in a salient issue as the National Assembly earlier before now ordered the Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, to put the process on hold to enable it to formalise and legitimise the process before proper kick-off.

House of Representative committee on FCT had sort all relevant policies including the relevant sections of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria before taking a resolution.

Briefing the media recently in Abuja, Chairman of All Progressives Congress AMAC chapter, Alhaji Abbas Baba, said that his leadership, having seen the motive and gallantry exhibited by the members at the House of Representatives, that his party chapter would join ranks with AMAC to ensure judicious implementation of the process and also to ensure due process.

Abbas said kudos should go to the members of the House of Representatives who ensured that justice prevailed.

“We wish to salute the courage of members of the House of Representatives who ensured that the rule of law prevailed and for granting the council approval to commence collection of tenement rates in the city and satellite towns in accordance with the constitution,” he said.

The Cha