Abuja peaceful, calm as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs on Tuesday were peaceful and calm as Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the Ramadan.

A visit to some parts of the city, indicate that though security was tight at the various eid prayer grounds in the FCT and its environs, but people were seen moving around without any fear or molestation.

Armed policemen were also seen at strategic points around the territory, at major street junctions and other locations had patrolling policemen to forestall any breach of the peace during the celebration.

The police had announced that adequate security measure would be deployed to ensure a hitch-free celebration, reiterating that proactive security measures have been taken to fortify praying grounds, shopping malls, recreational spots, critical infrastructures, motor parks and other areas that would be a beehive of activities during the festive period.

According to the command`s spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, there has been any incident so far, assuring that the police had put in place adequate security measures to ensure that residents go about their businesses without fear of molestation from any quarter.

At Karu, a satellite town in the FCT, security was tight as policemen screened those who came to participate in the eid prayers. The men of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) were seen regulating and controlling vehicular traffic along the Karu-Jikwoyi Road during the prayers.

A similar situation was observed at the Muhammadu Buhari International Mosque, Mararaba where security operatives watched with eagle eyes as hundreds of Muslims came for prayers.

The traffic situation which used to be hectic was light along the Mararaba- Nyanya Road and few motorists were seen in that axis moving freely.