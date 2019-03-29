Abuja: Passengers, motorists stranded on Nyanya/AYA road over traffic gridlock

Tom Okpe, Abuja

A traffic gridlock along Nyanya/AYA road on Friday morning left Passengers and motorists plying the axis stranded for several hours.

The journey on this route which normally takes motorists less than 25 minutes took almost 3 hours, as a result of the traffic jam.

The traffic jam was caused by Trailer Lorry loaded with timber wood planks which fell down on the AYA bridge from a trailer thereby blocking movement to the FCT.

Daily Times reports that Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were seen at the spot of the accident along with some Good Samaritans clearing the road of the planks which littered the highway.

Stranded passengers were also seen trecking while some resorted to alternative means of transportation commonly known as “Okada”, going through one way to get to AYA.