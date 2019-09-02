The leadership of Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association, over the weekend, paid a courtesy visit to the management of Folio Communications Limited, Publishers of Daily Times newspaper, in their Maitama Abuja Corporate Headquarters with commendations on the on-going transformation of Nigeria Nigeria’s Heritage news platform.

Led by its President, Comrade Benji Obute, the Association’s executive body, who were received by the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief, Folio Communications Limited, Aliu Akoshile particularly hailed the commencement of printing of the paper in Abuja which they said would go a long way in enhancing visibility for Daily Times which they noted is still the most sought-after newspaper in Nigeria.

In his opening remark, Akoshile thanked them for coming, saying such a gesture would open a new chapter in the relationship between Daily Times newspaper and the newspaper distributors, adding that without effective distribution there would be no need to even publish newspaper as that would amount to waste of time.

“We appreciate that you chose to visit us. For us in Daily Times, it is a new beginning. We want to take back our place and once again become the most valuable media brand in Africa.

“For us, distributors are key to the success of our plans as you are the most strategic partners in the business so that jointly we take journalism to a higher level,” the MD said and challenged them to brace up with the challenge posed by digital media.

“The digital media is here to stay. So instead of seeing it as an obstacle, you should seek for ways to deal with it, through dragging clients to subscribe digitally while you are dealing with the traditional distribution system,” he stated.

Responding, the Association president, Benji Obute said the visit was according to the association’s tradition when a new executive body is inaugurated.

He said they were excited with new developments with Daily Times and promised that the association would give maximum corporation with the management to ensure that Daily Times newspaper get the needed attention to propel it back to its enviable position among newspaper readers in the country.

The General Secretary of the association, Femi Emmanuel said in the past it used to be Daily Times and others, adding that the market is gradually but steadily taking note of the paper’s reentrance as a big player in the industry.

“It used to be Daily Times and others. The paper was a household name in Nigeria and other parts of the world. But thank God for the on-going rebranding and transformation. We will work with you to ensure visibility of the paper,” he pledged.

Apart from Benji Obute and Femi Emmanuel, other members of the association on the visit were Vice president T. S Abuh, Assistant Secretary, Abubakar Yakubu, Provost, Murtala Abdullahi, Financial Secretary, Benson Ujong, Provost 1, George Joseph, Provost II, Faith Ipojah, Provost Bam Ukot, Assistant Financial Secretary, Andrew Nwobodo and Welfare Officer, Eunice Ogundare.

Those on the side of Folio Communication Limited with Aliu Akoshile were Managing Editor, Bonaventure Melah and Marketing Manager, Oyeleke Maruf.