Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Natives of Abuja have vowed to ground the nation’s economy beginning tomorrow, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s blatant refusal to obey a court order which mandates him to appoint a native of Abuja as minister in his cabinet.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of Abuja natives, Comrade Yunusa Yusuf, said the decision became imperative after exhausting all means of dialogue to compel the government to obey the court judgment.

He said that President Buhari and his Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in the FCT.

Similarly, he frowned at the unprofessional manner in which the Vice President handled the military incursion in Tunga Maje, noting that Abuja natives have been pushed to a brick-wall and it is natural to react, stressing that the natives have exhausted all forms of dialogues that could lead to peaceful resolutions.

On their anger against Buhari, the spokesman said that “there is a subsisting court judgment directing Mr. President to appoint Abuja native as minister in his cabinet. To our greatest shock, the list of 43 ministerial nominees sent to the National Assembly for screening does not contain any native of Abuja.

“We are saying enough is enough. Nigerians should hold President Buhari and his Vice responsible for any possible breakdown of law and order. It is not a threat, but a statement of fact.”

Speaking on the purported quit notice by the Nigeria Army for residents of Tunga Maje to vacate their ancestral homes, the group lampooned Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s inability to resolve the land dispute between the natives and army.

“Unfortunately, after the meeting on May 13, we have waited patiently for a response from the office of the Vice President even though the army has continued to forcefully develop the disputed land and harass the Abuja original inhabitants on the said land unabated.

“We have waited patiently, but running out of patience and our silence and respect for the office of the Vice President, National Assembly and other constituted authorities should not be perceived as fear to defend our lives and property in our own way.

“However, on July 12, 2019, the army issued a quit notice dated July 3, 2019 to all the FCT original inhabitants on the land to deliver up possession of the land on or before August 3 and that in any event of refusal to comply with the quit notice within the stated timeline, the army will do everything within its power to take possession of the land.

“At this point, we want to state unequivocally, that FCT natives will never fold our hands and watch the army eject us forcefully from our legitimate ancestral land,” he added.