Chairman of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Tunde Lemo has said that the agency is collaborating with the Nigerian Army and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure safety on the Abuja-Kaduna Road.

Lemo said this during an interactive session with students of Caleb British International School, Àbijo, Lekki during their leadership mentoring series.

A student, Erica Kombol ahd asked the FERMA boss what the agency is doing about the failed portions on the Abuja-Kaduna Road which has led to loss of lives and properties.

Responding, Lemo said that the failed portions on the road and other bad roads throughout the country will be fixed, adding that bushes along the road have been cleared to enable travellers see 10/15 km ahead of them.

While admonishing the students to depend on God and display the right attitude and aptitude, he also told them to always have ambitions as long as they live.

He emphasised that good ethics, integrity, hard work and discipline should be imbibed by those who want to be leaders.

The former Central Bank deputy governor engaged the students during the special programme titled: “Leadership talk” organized by the school with the theme: “Be the best.”

Sharing his life experiences with the students, the guest speaker reiterated how faith in God, hard work, integrity and consistency helped him to rise to the top of his career.

He stressed that students have the world at their feet and should therefore, aim high and shoot high. He encouraged them to have clear objective for the future, noting that aptitude and attitude are things that can take them to the top.

“Others may display negative tendencies, but you should not be part of any ungodly act. Others may, but l cannot should be your watchword,” he said.

He noted that the fear of God, serious attitude and disposition and respect for their teachers are essential ingredients in growing to be leaders in the future.

Lemo told the students not to spend all their precious time watching television and surfing the internet for things that would not promote their academic advancement, rather they should spend time in their personal development by studying hard and focusing on things that will help their personal academic development.

He said they can be better and that they should dream bigger, determine what they want to be in the future, stressing that what they want to be in future is in their hands.

Leadership Talk is organized periodically by the school as part of a deliberate plan to raise leaders who will transform their generation.